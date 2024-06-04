Denver man accused of attempted murder in Berthoud crash involving Larimer County deputy

A Denver man has been accused of attempted murder and animal cruelty after the Larimer County Sheriff's Office says he tried to run over a deputy, then caused a crash that injured himself and his two passengers and killed a dog riding in his car last month in downtown Berthoud.

Just after midnight on May 18, a Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputy reportedly saw a sedan near Interstate 25 and Highway 56 in Johnstown without license plates, and the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of the sedan did not stop and instead drove west on Highway 56 into Berthoud at speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to a Larimer County Sheriff's Office news release.

Another deputy was preparing to use tire spikes to stop the vehicle at the intersection of 1st Street and Mountain Avenue in downtown Berthoud, but the driver reportedly swerved toward the deputy, who had to move out of the way to avoid being hit, according to the sheriff's office. The driver then swerved again, which caused his sedan to roll, landing on, and totaling, a Larimer County Sheriff's Office K9 vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle continued rolling and came to rest in the road. Deputies removed three people from the car: two passengers and the driver, identified as 38-year-old Van Radley of Denver. All three people in the vehicle were injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital.

Deputies also found a dog dead in the suspect's car that they say died in the crash. No one else was injured.

Deputies say Radley had an existing misdemeanor warrant out of Larimer County and a felony parole hold warrant out of Weld County at the time of the crash. After being released from the hospital, Radley was transferred to the Weld County Jail where he was booked in this case on the following charges:

First-degree attempted murder after deliberation, a Class 2 felony

First-degree attempted murder, extreme indifference, a Class 2 felony

Second-degree kidnapping, a Class 4 felony

Vehicular eluding involving injury, a Class 4 felony

Aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony

Vehicular assault, a Class 5 felony

False reporting identity to law enforcement, a Class 6 felony

Radley remains in the Weld County Jail. Bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety in this case. He is next scheduled to appear in court June 5.

