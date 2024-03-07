Denver LGBTQIA+ salon vandalized on opening day

DENVER (KDVR) — A salon centered around a safe space policy for the LGBTQIA+ community was vandalized on its opening day.

Above Ground’s newest location on Colfax Avenue opened last Friday, but hours before the party to welcome people into their new salon, owners found vandalism in on the flag at their storefront.

“It appeared that someone supported gay people, but not trans people, and it referred to trans people on the flag, which they crossed off the trans colors and referred to trans people as pedophiles,” Above Ground owner Ashe Bowen said.

“So yeah, that was pretty aggressive and pretty intense thing to walk into. Obviously, we don’t exactly know who did it, but it seemed like it was targeted from within our community,” Bowen said.

While Above Ground’s owners do not know who targeted the salon, Bowen said they want to send love to whoever felt the need to write this hate.

“Together we stand and, you know, divided we fall,” Bowen said. “So I think for us, we give nothing but love no matter what.”

