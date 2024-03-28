Denver deputy accused of domestic violence assault

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver deputy was arrested and accused of domestic violence, according to the Denver Sheriff Department.

Deputy Lauren Vialpando faces a count of assault in the third degree (domestic violence), the department said in a release on Wednesday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested the deputy, who has worked in Denver since 2017 and is assigned to the county jail, according to the release.

Vialpando was placed on investigatory leave. Denver’s Public Integrity Division opened an investigation and the Office of the Independent Monitor was notified, the release said.

Jail records show Vialpando was arrested on Wednesday and is due in court on Thursday. It’s unclear whether the deputy had obtained an attorney.

