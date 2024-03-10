Denver area youth experience hands-on engineering at Girls are SMART conference

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – From stomp rockets to robotic hands, a group of Denver area girls got a chance to see what it means to be a scientist and engineer at the Girls are SMART conference at the Colorado School of Mines on Saturday.

The event is put on by university students in the Society of Women Engineers, the largest collegiate chapter in the country.

Reintroducing predators like wolves won’t quickly fix ecosystem: CSU study

The first through fifth graders enjoyed a day full of science-based activities.

“There’s a robotic hands activity, a tinfoil boat, there’s a kaleidoscope,” said Mary Nimey, a member of the Society of Women Engineers.

She wants the girls to see there is a world of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) possibilities for them.

“By introducing it at a young age, it gets them interested a lot earlier, and shows them more options that they can go into,” Nimey said.

At the event, the girls worked with stomp rockets and made elephant toothpaste.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

“Elephant toothpaste is a chemical reaction activity where they get to see how yeast, water and hydrogen peroxide react,” she said.

Data shows the number of women working in the STEM field is growing and Nimey hopes events like that one will help continue the trend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.