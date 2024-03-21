Denver 13-year-old missing since December, family desperate to find him

DENVER (KDVR) — The family of a Denver teen has been desperate to find him ever since he left his home over three months ago.

Diego Hernandez, 13, has been missing since Dec. 1. He was seen in surveillance video at the family’s Denver home near Montbello putting on a jacket, grabbing a bike and leaving around 4 a.m.

His mother, Heather Hernandez, was on the streets of Denver on Wednesday, passing out flyers and holding up a picture of her son for passing cars to see.

“I try to work, I try to make it normal as possible for the kids to go to school and have the same routine, but when we are missing a missing piece, it’s not the same,” Heather said.

She said the family is determined to find him and will do anything to bring him home. She shared a message that she hopes he sees.

“We love you and we care about you deeply and we want you to come home. We need you to come home, we miss you, we just want you back,” Heather said.

Diego is described as 4-foot-9 and about 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about where he could be is urged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Denver Police Department at 1-720-913-2000.

