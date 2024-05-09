Denton man charged with murder after ex-girlfriend was found dead in shed, police say

A Denton man was arrested and charged Wednesday in the January death of his ex-girlfriend, Denton police announced in a news release.

Tommy Bays III, 39, of Denton, is being held at the Denton County Jail on a murder charge. His bond has not yet been set.

On Jan. 17, police responded to the 900 block of Monterey Drive after property management staff found a woman, identified as 44-year-old Melonie Frye, dead inside the shed of a home, according to police.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide in March.

During the investigation, detectives identified Bays, Frye’s ex-boyfriend, as a person of interest due to their relationship, the release says. Further forensic analysis showed Bays as the major contributor of DNA collected at the crime scene, according to police.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Bays and he was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective David Bearden at 940-349-7986. Tipsters can call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or visit www.dentoncountycrimestoppers.com to remain anonymous.