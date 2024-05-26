Major damage reported after severe storms, tornado warning in Denton and Cooke counties

A severe storm destroyed buildings, overturned RVs and flipped 18-wheelers in Denton and Cooke counties late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

The Denton Fire Department said it was sending medics and rescue crews to Marina Circle at Lake Ray Roberts where there were multiple victims, some of them reportedly trapped. Video posted to social media showed collapsed docks and submerged boats.

The Denton Record Chronicle reported that the Denton County Office of Emergency Management confirmed a tornado crossed Interstate 35 between Sanger and Valley View. Major damage was reported in Valley View, Sanger and on Lone Oak Road in Cooke County, just north of the Denton County line.

DENTON FD sending 4 Medics, Rescue, Batt 1 to Marina Circle at Ray Roberts for multiple victims, some reported trapped. E6/M6 enroute to Sanger Fire Station to help cover calls. Major damage at the county line on Lone Oak Road. @cityofdentontx @DentonScanner @DFWscanner pic.twitter.com/MXIe6JzZkK — City of Denton Fire Department (@DentonFireDept) May 26, 2024

A shelter has been set up in the Sanger ISD Indian Gym and will remain open overnight, Emergency Management Officials said.

Bad bad damage out near Lake Ray Roberts, someone reported to be stuck underneath an RV that flipped @NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/vLzI73tNVJ — Miles (@TheUNT6) May 26, 2024

TORNADO DESTROYS TEXAS MARINA



Footage of the devastated docks in the Valley View area of Texas.



Tornado damage has been reported in several Texas areas, including Denton, Sanger, and Celina, leaving numerous buildings severely damaged and breaking multiple power lines.… https://t.co/me9YS3z16m pic.twitter.com/xwD2DfxV1B — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 26, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.