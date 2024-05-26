Major damage reported after severe storms, tornado warning in Denton and Cooke counties

Tom Johanningmeier
A severe storm destroyed buildings, overturned RVs and flipped 18-wheelers in Denton and Cooke counties late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

The Denton Fire Department said it was sending medics and rescue crews to Marina Circle at Lake Ray Roberts where there were multiple victims, some of them reportedly trapped. Video posted to social media showed collapsed docks and submerged boats.

The Denton Record Chronicle reported that the Denton County Office of Emergency Management confirmed a tornado crossed Interstate 35 between Sanger and Valley View. Major damage was reported in Valley View, Sanger and on Lone Oak Road in Cooke County, just north of the Denton County line.

A shelter has been set up in the Sanger ISD Indian Gym and will remain open overnight, Emergency Management Officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.