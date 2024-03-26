Dentist nixes his proposal for classy riverfront restaurant in downtown Stuart

STUART — A proposal for a sophisticated downtown restaurant overlooking the St. Lucie River is off the drawing board following opposition to potential traffic.

Dr. Aaron Schamback withdrew his application for the 150-seat eatery — at 101 S. Colorado Ave. at Southeast Seminole Street — before city commissioners had a chance to weigh in again Monday.

Commissioners took no action on the proposal in January, when the plan first before them, after residents of Southeast Seminole Street raised a storm of opposition to the potential traffic. Several neighbors spoke against it at that meeting. Neighbors already had presented 59 signatures on a petition opposing the project.

"It just didn't fit," said Dennis Steelman, a Seminole Street resident who came to Monday's meeting to see if Schamback had withdrawn his application.

Steelman favors development when it makes sense, he said.

This rendering shows what was the proposed waterfront restaurant on South Colorado Avenue in downtown Stuart. Nearby residents are concerned it would generate too much traffic through their neighborhood. (Credit: PROVIDED PHOTO/McCarty & Associates)

A spokesperson referred questions to Schamback, a Port St. Lucie dentist, who did not respond to requests for comment.

Valet parking an issue

Schamback had proposed creating valet parking, which would have used a lot on Seminole Street. There's little space for parking nearby. But that idea drew opposition from residents, who predicted teenage valet drivers would be racing down the street to retrieve cars and get tips.

Already cars zip down Seminole Street, Steelman said in January. His feels the city can support only so many restaurants.

Schamback's team thought it had addressed neighbors' concerns at a community meeting, when representatives said they would seek an exemption from the city's on-site parking requirement. An exemption meant they could eliminate with valet parking, which, planner Michael McCarty told the City Commission in January, Schamback was ready to do.

But neighbors surprised them at the Jan. 22 commission meeting with continued opposition to the traffic.

A personal proposal

Schamback's doctor's proposal was one of nostalgia. His family has owned the property since 1988. The 1,200-square-foot home — built in 1958 — is where his mother maintained a business, and he would visit to watch 4th of July fireworks.

The commission was to reconsider the proposal in February, but Schamback's team requested an extension.

Schamback was willing to extend the boardwalk along the river by a little over 50 feet in exchange for the parking exemption. Other properties along Seminole Street were given similar exemptions in 2012 and property owners allowed the city to extend the boardwalk in exchange, according to city records.

Commissioners on Monday held no discussion on the proposed restaurant.

Keith Burbank is TCPalm's watchdog reporter covering Martin County. He can be reached at keith.burbank@tcpalm.com and at 720-288-6882.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Dentist withdraws his proposal for a riverfront restaurant in Stuart