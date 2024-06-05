Dennison man indicted on 5 counts of rape, 3 counts of gross sexual imposition

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A Dennison man has been indicted by a Tuscarawas County grand jury on criminal charges involving children.

Justin M. Napier, 31, has been charged with five counts of rape with a sexually violent predator specification, a first-degree felony; three counts of gross sexual imposition with a sexually violent predator specification, a third-degree felony; one count of endangering children, a second-degree felony; and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony.

The indictment alleges that Napier had sexual contact with a child younger than the age of 13 between Oct. 24, 2020, and Oct. 23, 2022.

He has been held in the Tuscarawas County Jail since May 31.

The case has been assigned to Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Dennison man indicted on 11 charges, including five counts of rape