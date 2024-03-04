Who is Dennis Denno? What to know about MSU Board of Trustees dispute

Michigan State University Trustee Dennis Denno looks on during a MSU Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Hannah Administration Building on campus in East Lansing.

EAST LANSING — Dennis Denno's career as a legislative staffer and business owner led him to a term on the Michigan State University Board of Trustees two years ago.

Now, he waits as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer makes a decision about whether she will remove him from the board for misconduct allegations outlined in an investigation of the eight-member elected board.

Six of his fellow trustees voted Sunday to ask Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to remove him and his fellow Democrat trustee Rema Vassar from the board. Only he and Vassar cast no votes. The vote came less than a week after the investigation was made public. It stemmed from Trustee Brianna Scott's October claims in a seven-page letter of bullying and misconduct on the board.

Denno and Vassar have released statements claiming they can refute the allegations against them.

From MSU to U-M and back

Denno is a 1992 MSU grad who also earned a master’s degree from the University of Michigan in 1994, according to his online bio on MSU's website.

He worked in the Michigan Legislature 17 years, as a senior staffer for Democratic legislators from Detroit and Flint.

He launched his own company in 2004, and it focused on nationwide polling and campaign and media consulting. Denno's Facebook page indicates he owns Denno Research in East Lansing.

He asked voters to pay attention to his career in politics while campaigning two years ago for an eight-year term on the MSU Board of Trustees.

“I’ve been a staffer for the Michigan Legislature for 17 years, I know how legislative bodies work, and I would like to be on the board to give back to my community and have MSU be a better partner in mid-Michigan and beyond,” he told the State Journal in 2022.

He then emphasized that the Michigan Constitution gives the board three responsibilities: General supervision of the institution, control and direction of the institution’s funds, and hiring the president.

“While I believe the board should speak up and be involved if they believe there is a serious problem on campus, I do not believe the board should micromanage the university,” he said at the time.

His campaign efforts worked, but by a small margin. He and fellow Democrat Renee Knake Jefferson received 24.3% and 24.9% of the vote, respectively. Republican Mike Balow received 24.2% of the vote, and Republican Travis Menge received 23.2% of votes cast.

Prior to Sunday, he served on the board's committees on academic affairs and audit, risk and compliance. He remains a trustee as the board welcomes new President Kevin Guskiewicz but with more limited responsibilities.

The board also Sunday night censured him and stripped him of board committee assignments and from any liaison positions as well as any other duties except those involved with his elected position.

MSU Senior Associate Provost Thomas Jeitschko, left, and Trusteee Dennis Denno, pictured Friday, April 21, 2023, during the Michigan State University Board of Trustees meeting at the Hannah Administration Building.

Denno lives in East Lansing.

“Dennis enjoys traveling with his wife, reading, visiting state capitals, hiking, and he has also completed 23 half marathons,” his online bio said. He has done civilian research for the Lansing Police Department Cold Case Homicide Unit.

Denno, according to the Detroit Free Press, is the child of immigrants. He campaigned on ensuring that MSU offers opportunities to diverse applicants and to support to students struggling with academics. He also has pushed for raising the minimum hourly wage for on-campus jobs to $15 per hour.

He was endorsed by the Free Press and by POSSE (Parents of Sister Survivors Engage), a group of the family members of survivors of Nassar's assaults, that also endorsed Republican Mike Balow, according to the Free Press. Balow was not elected.

Denno chaired the presidential search committee that helped select Kevin Guskiewicz as the second president who was not considered "interim" or "acting" since former President Lou Anna Simon resigned as Larry Nassar was being sentenced in Ingham and Eaton counties in early 2018.

Guskiewicz's first official day was Monday.

"The MSU Board of Trustees is committed to a thorough search to find the best qualified person to lead our prestigious university," Denno said in April, when announcing that a national firm would aid in the search. "Our presidential search committee will represent a broad array of individuals who reflect voices from every corner of our state and country, and I look forward to Spartans telling us what they want in their next president."

What is Denno accused of?

Michigan State University Trustee Dennis Denno called for a vote to release all documents related to the Nassar case, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, during the MSU Board of Trustees meeting at the Hannah Administration Building in East Lansing. His request was rejected.

The investigation found that Denno retaliated against Jack Lipton, chair of the MSU Faculty Senate, by sharing confidential information to students to embarrass and "terrify" interim President Teresa Woodruff.

"Of the allegations raised in the investigation, the ones of most concern to Miller & Chevalier are claims that Chair Vassar and Trustee Denno retaliated against Interviewees and claims that they undertook to launch personal attacks against Interim President Woodruff and the Faculty Senate Chair, (Jack) Lipton."

Denno and Vassar, the report said, met with students and provided them with "confidential and inaccurate information" that violated the code of ethics for the board and was "intended to embarrass and unsettle Interim President Woodruff in violation of Standard 8 of the Code of Ethics."

In regard to Lipton, chair of the MSU Faculty Senate, "The investigation established that Chair Vassar and Trustee Denno ...encouraged a campaign of personal attacks against Dr. Lipton... by student groups and the press. The evidence suggests that their actions were primarily motivated by personal animus against Dr. Lipton, likely due to Dr. Lipton’s call for Chair Vassar’s resignation." That action, according to the report, also violated the code of ethics and "warrant referral to the Governor for review and consideration pursuant to MCL 168.293."

Denno is also accused of having too much involvement in the review of the mass shooting on campus on Feb. 13, 2023, and trying to get the report altered.

In a separate investigation, on Dec. 29, MSU released the findings of the law firm Jones Day's investigation into the potential leak of the name of the woman who accused former MSU football coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment. The investigation ultimately found that no Michigan State University official or employee leaked Brenda Tracy's name but noted that Denno did not turn over his cell phone to investigators during the investigation.

What has Denno said?

During Sunday night's meeting, Denno referred to the statement he released earlier in the day defending his actions, and said he had nothing else to add.

In it he said he will not resign and refuted “most of the allegations” in the report. He also said he would accept censure from the board.

He said when he joined the board after being elected in 2022 he found that “too many trustees go-along-to-get-along and they do not ask questions, which is greatly concerning.” He added that if trustees had asked questions before the Nassar scandal, that crisis may not have been as bad for MSU as it was.

He also targeted other trustees.

"I refute most of the allegations in the Miller Chevalier (MC) report. When I asked questions in a nine-page document about possible ethical and other violations by three other trustees, (Miller Chevalier) ignored it. By not reviewing all allegations against all trustees, the objective was not to investigate board misconduct, their objective was to target Dr. Rema, and they were paid handsomely by taxpayer money and tuition dollars.”

What happens now?

Michigan law allows the governor to remove board members for a variety of reasons, including gross neglect of duty or for corrupt conduct in office.

Stacey LaRouche, press secretary to Whitmer, told the State Journal last week the governor "will continue to monitor this situation closely."

Last fall, after Scott's letter was released, Whitmer told the Detroit Free Press the allegations against Vassar "amount to a serious breach of conduct in what we expect of our board members and ... the oath that they took."

She has not commented specifically about Denno, but called the report released last outlining the claims against Denno and Vassar "concerning."

While she noted last fall the board had not then formally requested removal of trustees, she was prepared to consider any potential request.

Contact editor Susan Vela at svela@lsj.com or 248-873-7044. Follow her on Twitter @susanvela

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Who is Dennis Denno? What to know about MSU Board of Trustees dispute