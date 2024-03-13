Denbigh: Banksy-style murals prompt speculation in town

A graffiti artist has claimed responsibility for a series of small art works after people suspected they were by world famous artist Banksy.People had been speculating on social media about the spray-painted pigeon, rabbit and pair of ants, that appeared on buildings and inside a tunnel in Denbigh, Denbighshire.

Artist DNZ, who is originally from north Wales but is based in London, said the murals were his work.Denbigh councillor Mark Young said the images had been "very well received" and seemed to "cheer people up".

"Any opportunity to make people smile is good," he said, although he added some of the images have since been removed.It is not the first time DNZ has shared his creations in his home area.

In 2022, he painted a tribute to the RNLI on the sea wall not far from the lifeboat station in Rhyl, depicting a child standing next to a heart-shaped lifebuoy and anchor.At the time the artist, who keeps his identity secret, said he wanted the local community to remember the hard work the RNLI carry out and to "thank all of the people volunteering... across the country."

DNZ has recently garnered attention for his most recent artworks in London, which include a piece called Strung Along Lover, showing the silhouette of a woman using the telephone on a white wall next to a red phone box.He is now planning to head to the United States for a what he calls a "spraycation", and intends to paint multiple murals there.

But he has also hinted that there will be more of his art works popping up in North Wales later this year.