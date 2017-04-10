Dems Target Red Seats in Special Elections

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

Rachel Maddow reports on upcoming special elections to replace members of Congress who took jobs in the Donald Trump White House, and the panic among Republicans to stave off unusually ascendant Democratic candidates.

Launched in 2008, “The Rachel Maddow Show” follows the machinations of policy making in America, from local political activism to international diplomacy. Rachel Maddow looks past the distractions of political theater and stunts and focuses on the legislative proposals and policies that shape American life - as well as the people making and influencing those policies and their ultimate outcome, intended or otherwise.