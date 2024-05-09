Dems put pressure on Biden for border solutions

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden is under pressure to take action on the southern border.

Two groups of representatives, including Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) wrote to the President to say it’s time.

“We have to address both the migrants crisis and asylum issue and the fentanyl crisis which is of great concern,” Horsford said.

Horsford also requested the President provide a path to citizenship for those who have lived, worked, and paid taxes to the U.S.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.) support a scaled-down approach: work permits for spouses.

“It makes sense across the board,” Fitzpatrick said.

“We need the President to take executive action to address what is a very real, growing concern of the American people,” Suozzi said.

In the letters sent to the president, the groups said they tried to pass bipartisan legislation in Congress, but that fell apart.

“Republicans are more concerned with carrying favor with Donald Trump than they are about solving the border security crisis,” Horsford said.

Fitzpatrick says the fault lies with all of Congress.

“The only way you can get to a situation where we are today is if both parties had failed us on this issue and that is the case,” Fitzpatrick said.

However, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y) disagrees and pins the blame on Republicans.

“I’ve seen many cynical things around here over the years, but it’s hard to think of something more cynical than Republicans blowing up their own border deal in order to help Donald Trump win an election,” Schumer said.

Lawmakers expect the president to have a response in the coming days.

