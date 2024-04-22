Demolition at freeway interchange at Trowbridge Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s a demolition scheduled in East Lansing this Monday, April 22, which might alter your commute.

The I-496/US-127 interchange at Trowbridge Road “will be completely demolished” Monday as part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s project to rebuild this stretch of the freeway, East Lansing officials said.

The demolition work is starting at 6 a.m. Monday, and will likely be finished at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Roadwork detours lead to neighborhood speed concerns in Lansing. (WLNS)

The eastbound I-496 and southbound US-127 ramps to Trowbridge Road will be closed for this period of time.

The city is urging you to follow the posted detour, and advises finding an alternate route.

You can find more information about the US-127 corridor project here.

