Demolition of former Troop D headquarters continues

Mar. 1—Demolition of the former Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop D headquarters continued this week with the state agency now in charge of the land saying the property will soon be up for grabs to the highest bidder.

OHP ceased operations at the former Troop D Headquarters at 1501 S. George Nigh Expressway in 2020 due to the rising maintenance costs of the building that was built in the early 1960s.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation took over the building and the land after OHP fully vacated the premises on Oct. 15, 2021, according to OHP Public Information Officer Sarah Stewart.

The property became an eyesore on U.S. Highway 69 with overgrown grass, piles of trash, and broken windows and doors. People experiencing homelessness began to stay on the property with living areas made under awnings and inside buildings with some erecting temporary wooden structures on the property.

Mills Leslie, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, said in a previous interview with the News-Capital the agency considered another use for the building before deciding to demolish the buildings.

Leslie said the department recognized "several people illegally trespassing" in the state-owned building and said that "homelessness is a tragic and complex national issue that is outside of ODOT's jurisdiction and beyond the department's resources to address."

After the demolition of the building continued this week, Mills said that after the property is cleared, the agency will conduct a survey of the property.

"ODOT will be doing a full field survey that will assess boundary lines, locate, and mark utilities," Leslie said.

Leslie said after the survey is complete, the property will go to a sealed bid public auction.

"We anticipate the auction to take place this summer," Leslie said.

The demolition and clearing of the buildings on the property was awarded to Ark Wrecking Co. of Oklahoma for a total cost of $108,000, according to Leslie.

Those who are interested in the property can visit www.oklahoma.gov/odot/business-center/land-for-sale.html for more information when it becomes available and sign up for notifications.