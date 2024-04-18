Demolition of former flight service building continues

Apr. 18—The demolition and clearing of the building and land that was used for the former Federal Aviation Administration flight service building near McAlester Regional Airport continues.

Crews began the demolition on April 9 after the McAlester City Councilors approved a bid in February for the removal of the structure.

The flight service station was decommissioned in May 2007 after operating for 22 years.

At its height, the station employed 81 federal employees and generated an annual payroll of approximately $4.5 million.

In Oklahoma, the McAlester facility had been the only automated flight service station in the state operating for the National Airspace System.

The station was closed after President George W. Bush's administration moved to privatize 2,500 air traffic control specialist jobs across the nation in 2005. A $1.9 billion contract was awarded to Lockheed Martin. A total of 37 flight stations spread across 32 states were closed by Lockheed after the deal was signed.

Most of the employees at the McAlester location were air traffic control specialists, which meant pilots relied on them for weather information and other flight-planning data.

Operations from the McAlester and other locations were consolidated to a regional center in Alliance, Texas.

The FAA then donated the building to the city of McAlester.

McAlester City Councilors in February accepted a bid of $120,022 from Garrett Demolition Inc. for the demolition and authorized McAlester Mayor John Browne to sign a notice of award and contract for the flight service station's demolition and site clearance at 101 Airport Drive.

Browne told the News-Capital the building was in "very bad shape" with "a lot of black mold in it and structural damage" and that officials believed demolition was the best option.

The $120,022 contract with the Texas-based Garrett Demolition, Inc. calls for the company to remove the structure and resulting debris from the lot. That includes:

—Removing all slabs, foundations, sidewalks and other construction materials specified on the lot.

—To level the lot to a smooth surface free from irregular surface changes.

—Leave the lot in condition to be mowed with all small trees and bushes removed.

—Plug and secure the sewer line at a depth of not less than 24 inches from the ground surface.

—Dispose of all construction and other debris in a landfill approved by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

After the area is deemed cleared, the city plans to market the lot as an economic development prospect after the building is demolished and the land is cleared, according to Browne.