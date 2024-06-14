Demolition of eight-story Montgomery Ward building to begin soon

Jun. 14—bluefield — Heavier demolition equipment could start arriving later this month as a contractor prepares to tear down the last building standing on downtown Bluefield's 400 block.

In February, the contractor Reclaim started bringing down vacant downtown buildings that have stood for years. Working gradually toward the eight-story Montgomery Ward building standing over Chicory Square, excavator operators have brought structures down and removed the fallen bricks and steel.

Jim Spencer, executive director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority, said the contractor is currently focusing on removing debris, but preparations for bringing down the final building could start the last week of June.

"Tentatively on June 24, the contractor will start bringing in some larger equipment and I'm assuming they will start the actual demo after the Fourth of July," he said. "That's my understanding."

During this final demolition, part of Federal Street will be blocked off from Raleigh Street to Scott Street, the West Virginia Manor to the Ugly Duckling antique store. Traffic will be diverted to Scott Street and Commerce Street will be two-way while that section of Federal Street is closed for the demolition.

The economic development authority has been accepting the public's ideas for using the new space once the demolitions are completed.

"We're still kicking around some things," Spencer said when asked about possibilities for using the new 400 block space. "We've got an architect with some renderings that will be unveiled sometime in the near future. We're waiting for the architect to complete them."

Spencer said people with ideas for the 400 block's open space can still contact him at jspencer@bluewv.org.

Longtime Bluefield residents have recalled how buses used to drive beneath the 400 block's buildings in order to reach Federal Street or Bland Street without going around the block. Spencer would like to see photographs that were taken when this was possible.

"I'd love to document any photographs of the 400 block's history," he said previously.

People who would like to share their photographs can email them to Spencer at jspencer@bluewv.org.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com