Demolition day is here for long-troubled Forest Cove Apartments in Atlanta
It’s the beginning of the end for a long-troubled apartment community in Atlanta. Demolition of the shut-down Forest Cove Apartments began on Wednesday.
Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was there as crews began tearing down some of the buildings.
Since 2015, Forest Cove has been a focal point of several stories by Channel 2 Action News.
Since October, the apartment community has caught fire at least four times.
Why Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was in tears while watching the demolition, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
