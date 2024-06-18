Demolition of Boise Airport hangar that killed 3 in collapse is set to begin this week

The collapsed hangar that killed three people has stood as a stark reminder for nearly six months as officials completed their investigations. Now, it’s going to be demolished.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released the Boise Airport site back to Big D Builders and Jackson Jet Center on April 26, according to spokesperson John Segale of marketing and public-relations firm Fahlgren Mortine.

Since its release, the companies have created plans and safety protocols for the removal of the structure on site.

Demolition will begin this week and is expected to take about six weeks to complete, Segale said.

“Our hearts are heavy as we continue to mourn and honor Mario, Mariano, and Craig,” Segale said in a news release. “We, the families and employees of Big D Builders, Inc., remain grateful to the local community for their continued support as we have been overwhelmed by the love and compassion we have received from so many during this most difficult time.”

The hangar collapsed Jan. 31 while crews were building a 43-foot tall, 39,000-square-foot engineered steel hangar for the Jackson Jet Center, killing three people and injuring nine. The victims included Big D Builders co-founder Craig Durrant and two construction workers, Mario Sontay Tzi and Mariano “Alex” Coc Och.

An engineered steel hangar under construction collapsed at 4049 W. Wright St. near the Boise Airport.

Big D Builders, the contractors for the hangar, submitted an application April 3 to the city of Boise to demolish and deconstruct the collapsed steel-and-concrete structure.

“(The) building (is) to be rebuilt using (the) existing building permit, with modifications to be made to structural drawings,” according to the permit.

Big D Builders said it would disturb about three acres of the property at 4049 W. Wright St. to demolish the rest of the building. The steel would be recycled while the concrete would be crushed and used as fill elsewhere.

The demolition is valued at $4 million, according to the permit.

OSHA’s investigation of the collapse could take up to six months, according to prior Idaho Statesman reporting.