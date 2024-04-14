Demolition to Begin on One of Hawaii's Most Infamous (and Illegal) Trails

If you've ever visited Hawaii, chances are you might have heard about the famous Ha‘ikū Stairs, known among some as the "Stairway to Heaven." The hike has become a favorite of many tourists looking to get a breathtaking shot from atop a lush mountain ridge despite the stairs required to get there being closed to the public since 1987. Now, after years of complaints from local property owners, the stairs are officially coming down.

Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi said at a news conference on April 10 that contractors have begun looking at removing the stairs later this month, according to Hawaii News Now. The plan is to remove the nearly 4,000 steps by helicopter and disassemble them further on the ground. The move comes after the city council unanimously voted in 2021 to get rid of the iconic stairs. Over the years, authorities have had to perform hundreds of rescues of hikers who defied the rules and found themselves stuck or injured on the trail.

“The removal project prioritizes public safety, seeks to stop illegal trespassing on the stairs and nearby neighbors who have dealt with decades of disruptions and disturbances, addresses significant liability for the city, preserves the natural beauty and condition of the area and improves the quality of life for neighborhood residents,” Blangiardi said of the decision in a Facebook post.

It should come as a welcome announcement for the people living nearby who have had to deal with eager hikers climbing fences and destroying property to access the stairs. But some local hiking and historic preservation groups, such as the Friends of Ha‘ikū Stairs, vowed to fight on. "A professional public opinion poll in April 2022 confirmed that a clear majority of O‘ahu residents want to save the Stairs, not destroy them," they wrote on their website. "They offer a unique, world-class hiking experience, treasured for generations. It would be tragic to lose them.”

With the stairs set to be removed, trying to traverse this ride will be extra dangerous, so don't even think about it if you find yourself nearby.