Democrat's viral campaign video could be trouble for tea party Republican in deep-red Texas

An Air Force veteran’s biographical and cinematic campaign ad has gone viral — receiving nearly 2 million viewers in just five days — and could give the Democrat a chance in the heavily Republican 31st Congressional District of Texas.

The stylishly cinematic ad, titled “Doors,” tells the story of how Mary Jennings “MJ” Hegar of Leander/Cedar Park went from a girl with dreams of flying airplanes to running for Congress. She served as a rescue helicopter pilot on three tours of Afghanistan, where she was shot down and sustained injuries — earning a Purple Heart. Upon returning, she successfully lobbied to lift a ban on women in all ground combat jobs but encountered many unresponsive congressmen along the way. Now she’s challenging one who she says wouldn’t meet with her, tea party Republican John Carter, who hasn’t had a difficult race yet in their heavily Republican district.

“Apparently, being his constituent and a veteran wasn’t enough to get a meeting. I guess I also needed to be a donor,” she says in the ad. “So now I’m running against him, taking on a system that cares more for campaign donors and political parties than protecting our country.”

Reached for comment, Carter’s campaign called Hegar’s claims about him “absolutely untrue.”

Carter was elected in 2003 after a close Republican primary and an uncompetitive general election. He’s been reelected without any significant threat from Democratic opponents — perhaps until now.

A survey from Public Policy Polling in November found that only 35 percent of the district’s constituents want him back and 57 percent think it’s time for someone new, but he still wins 46 to 40 against a generic Democrat — only six points. When respondents were asked about a Democratic veteran, that candidate was favored by two points, 46 to 44.

Yahoo News reached out to Hegar to learn more about how the video came to be. Below is our edited exchange.

Yahoo News: Are you surprised with the level of attention your campaign ad has received so far?

Hegar: I got to say yes and no. I’m always surprised when people show interest in my bio because I saw hundreds of people doing the same stuff that I was doing, but I’m not surprised that the message of absent representation [that congressmen are less interested in representing their constituents than advancing their careers] is resonating with people. I think that most people feel that way.

Mary Jennings Hegar thinks this might be the year a Democrat can beat longtime Rep. John Carter. (Photo: Courtesy MJ for Texas) More

Now that the video is live, have you had people reaching out to you saying that their representatives didn’t think they were important enough because they weren’t a donor, or something else along those lines?

I think there is this sense of “you’re not important” or that you can only get to the front of the line if you’re a high-dollar donor. I had one person say to me once, “Don’t forget me when you go to D.C.” I said, “Wait, let me be clear. Your donation says to me that you agree that we share values and that you think I’ll be effective in fighting for us.” If that’s what you mean, then I’ll be fighting for us in D.C. I think we need more of that. We need more people who are not willing to promise people the moon just to get their money.

This video depicts the sexism you encountered when you came back. The door was closed in your face and you couldn’t talk to your representative because you weren’t a large donor. What would you like to do to make sure other women, and people in general, don’t get the same treatment you did?

I really believe in my heart that people in general — whether that’s different ethnicities, religions, genders, backgrounds, accents, socioeconomic statuses or anything — really need a government that’s more reflective of our population. And until we have that, we will have representatives, a majority of whom are representing their own self-interests and the future of their careers. We’ve got to hire more servant leaders. I think that’s a great thing about the wave of veterans running. Veterans understand what it means to put the good of the country ahead of their lives. I don’t think we’ll see a lot of this improve until we have people in office who frankly don’t need to get reelected for their ego or résumé. They just are serving their time as long as their constituents want to put them there. Now, unfortunately, the system is set up to put up barriers [in front of] everyday people who want to run for office. That’s something I’m working on trying to tear down here in my district. I’m trying to support good people up and down the ballot.