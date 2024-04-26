Democrats urge DEA to end delay, 'swiftly' reclassify status of marijuana

Horticulturist Justin Sheffield inspects cannabis plants in a grow room at the Beleaf Medical Growing Facility in Earth City, Mo., in 2023. In a letter on Thursday, Democratic lawmakers noted 18 months have passed since President Joe Biden directed the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice to begin the process of reviewing marijuana's status as a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

April 25 (UPI) -- Twenty-one congressional Democrats sent a letter to the Drug Enforcement Administration on Thursday, urging officials to "swiftly" reschedule marijuana's drug status.

The letter, penned by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Reps. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., and Barbara Lee, D-Calif., was sent to DEA Administrator Anne Milgram and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Lawmakers in the letter noted 18 months have passed since President Joe Biden directed the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice to begin the process of reviewing marijuana's status as a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act.

The DEA is currently reviewing marijuana's Schedule I status. The designation marks drugs with no accepted medical use and a "high risk" of abuse. Schedule 1 includes so-called hard drugs such as heroin, LSD and meth.

HHS eight months ago recommended rescheduling marijuana as a Schedule III drug. The department in January publicly released a 250-page report that found the drug was less harmful and less prone to abuse than previously thought.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., joined Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., in leading a push by 21 Democrats to urge the Drug Enforcement Administration to "swiftly" correct marijuana's status as a Schedule I substance under the Controlled Substance Act. Schedule I means a substance as no medical use and a "high risk" of abuse. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

"Although some at the DEA have indicated that the agency's review of an HHS scheduling recommendation often takes up to six months, almost eight months have now passed since the DEA received HHS's recommendation," the letter read.

"While we understand that the DEA may be navigating internal disagreement on this matter, it is critical that the agency swiftly correct marijuana's misguided placement in Schedule I."

Lawmakers in the letter reiterated their call for the drug to be descheduled entirely, noting that alcohol, which has more adverse health risks, is not scheduled at all under the CSA.

Schedule III substances include ketamine, anabolic steroids and testosterone.

The letter comes while Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, is pushing to advance the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation Banking Act, which would allow the growing marijuana industry access to the banking system.

Waters in an interview Thursday said she's "hopeful" lawmakers will "overcome" any potential challenge from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

McConnell has been a staunch opponent of marijuana reform, including earlier versions of the SAFER Banking Act, but he so far hasn't commented on the most recent version of the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has expressed support for the SAFER Banking Act and that he intends to attach the legislation to a bill that would incentivize expungements for past marijuana offenses at the state, local and tribal levels.

Democrats aren't the only ones on board. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said House Republicans should pass the banking bill if they want to keep their narrow majority and that "there are votes" to approve it.

Twenty-four states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana, with 20 of those states approving registration for marijuana retail businesses. Thirty-eight states have legalized medical marijuana with low restrictions on product choices and potency amounts.

Germany in March approved legislation legalizing the personal possession and cultivation of marijuana for in limited amounts. The new law also allows for the sale of the drug at "cannabis social clubs," which have a 500-member limit.

The law also includes an amnesty and review of previous marijuana offenses.