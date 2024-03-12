Democrats Show Brutal Supercut Of Trump's Gaffes At House Hearing

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) bolstered his opening remarks ahead of former special counsel Robert Hur’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday with a supercut of Donald Trump’s speaking blunders.

The video compilation included clips of the former president mixing up the names of prominent political figures, making bizarre and false claims, trailing off mid-sentence, forgetting facts and boasting about how great his memory is.

“That is a man who is incapable of avoiding criminal liability, a man who is wholly unfit for office, and a man who, at the very least, ought to think twice before accusing others of cognitive decline,” Nadler, the committee’s ranking member, said of the footage.

Oof -- Nadler put together a brutal supercut of Trump gaffing and shorting out pic.twitter.com/98bFgTzkTP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2024

Hur, a registered Republican who left the Justice Department last week, was there to testify about his report, released last month, about Biden retaining classified documents after his vice presidency.

The report concluded that Biden should not face criminal charges, but questioned Biden’s memory and competence, describing him as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Before showing the supercut, Nadler argued Hur’s report on Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents “completely exonerated” the president, noting that Biden cooperated with the investigation. He contrasted Biden’s actions with those of Trump, who faces criminal charges for obstructing justice and willful retention of classified material.

Related...