Democrats select nominee in election to fill Ken Buck’s seat

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Democrats have selected a nominee to run in the special election to fill the rest of former U.S. Rep. Ken Buck’s term in a heavily Republican congressional district.

Trisha Calvarese won nearly 65% of the vote in a special Monday night convention in Congressional District 4, according to a release from Colorado Democrats. Calvarese won in the third round of voting.

“I won tonight because I’m like a lot of the people in CD4 who want the destructive, divisive politics to stop. They want representation for the people and to get good work done,” Calvarese said in a statement.

Calvarese grew up in Highlands Ranch and has worked for the AFL-CIO, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and the National Science Foundation, among other political ventures, according to her website.

“Trisha Calvarese will focus on growing jobs, supporting Colorado agriculture and making sure we’re bringing down the high cost of living – not playing politics with people’s lives,” Shad Murib, chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, said in the release. “The MAGA agenda is getting rejected across CD4 in local races, and we’re excited for this fight.”

Calvarese’s nomination comes after Colorado Republicans selected former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez as their nominee last week.

The special election on June 25 is meant to fill Buck’s seat ahead of the general election in November. Buck abruptly resigned and left Congress on March 22.

