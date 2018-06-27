Democrats see major upset as socialist beats top-ranking US congressman

Joe Crowley, 10-term Democrat expected to be party’s next House leader, loses to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 28, in New York

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Democratic socialist from the Bronx, has unseated Joe Crowley, a 20-year congressman, in a stunning political upset that sent shockwaves through the party.

The victory, in a New York district primary election to determine who stands against the Republicans in November’s midterms for a seat in Congress, immediately prompted debate about the wider ramifications for the Democrats, and whether it heralds a further move to the left.

Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and a former organizer for Bernie Sanders. She would be the youngest female member of Congress in history if she wins as expected in November.

She won by a margin of 57.5%- 42.5% over Crowley in a majority minority district that included parts of Queens and the Bronx.



In the election – one of several primary victories by progressives – Ocasio-Cortez won 57.5% of the vote and Crowley had 42.5%. The district includes parts of Queens and the Bronx.

When the result was called, a visibly shocked Ocasio-Cortez clasped her hands to her mouth. “Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God,” she repeated. She then said: “We meet a machine with a movement, and that is what we have done today … working-class Americans want a clear champion and there is nothing radical about moral clarity in 2018.”

Crowley, head of the Queens county Democratic party and the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, was widely rumored to have ambitions to succeed Nancy Pelosi as Democratic leader in the House when the California Democrat stepped down. He had raised over $3m for his campaign, 10 times the amount raised by Ocasio-Cortez.

He had expressed confidence about the race in private conversations and as one national Democratic strategist told the Guardian: “The Crowley team did not raise red flags or ask allies for help with his primary.” Prior to 2018, Crowley had not even faced a primary since 2004, years before his 28-year-old opponent was even eligible to vote.

The upset was compared by observers to the shock defeat of Eric Cantor, the number two House Republican, to a Tea Party candidate, David Brat, in 2014. Cantor’s defeat stopped any momentum for Republicans in Congress on immigration reform. It also helped to create the hard-right House Freedom Caucus and drive out the former speaker John Boehner.

Pelosi, who is under pressure to step aside and pave the way for a new generation, insisted the win for the left of the party was not representative of a wider trend.



Pelosi said: “They made a choice in one district. The fact that in a very progressive district in New York, it went more progressive … is about that district. It is not to be viewed as something that stands for anything else.”

Asked if Democratic leadership should be more reflective of a party that is increasingly diverse, progressive and young, Pelosi replied: “I’m female, I’m progressive – so what’s your problem? Two out of three ain’t bad.”

Ocasio-Cortez ran on an unapologetically left wing platform that included a federal jobs guarantee program and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency responsible for border enforcement. The Puerto Rican American also benefited from the changing demographics of a district with a growing Hispanic population and attacked Crowley for his ties to Wall Street, accusing him of being out of touch with his increasingly diverse district.

She ran on a platform of universal healthcare, a federal jobs guarantee program and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice), the agency responsible for border enforcement. Like Sanders, she shunned corporate donations and attacked her opponent’s ties to Wall Street, accusing him of being out of touch with his increasingly diverse district.





Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Tornillo, Texas, this month during a protest against the separation of migrant children from their parents. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images More