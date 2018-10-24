Democrats Schumer, Pelosi say Trump has condoned violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic leaders in Congress said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's call for unity after suspicious packages were sent to leading Democratic figures "ring hollow" because of his past statements that condone acts of violence.

"Time and time again, the president has condoned physical violence and divided Americans with his words and his actions," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives top Democrat Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

They cited the Republican president's "support for the congressman who body-slammed a reporter, the neo-Nazis who killed a young woman in Charlottesville, his supporters at rallies who get violent with protesters, dictators around the world who murder their own citizens, and referring to the free press as the enemy of the people."

