Democrats and Republicans negotiating to avert US healthcare crisis

Bipartisan talks are taking place behind the scenes in Washington to end the impasse over US healthcare.

With the Senate voting against repealing Obamacare, there are mounting fears that the US healthcare system could collapse.

The crisis has been heightened by Donald Trump threatening to cut off cost-sharing subsidies worth around $7 billion (£5.3 million) a year.

The Politico website reported that around 40 members of the House of Representatives have been holding discreet talks over how to stabilise Obamacare and prevent the system unravelling.

In the short term the talks, involving a group known as the Problem Solvers caucus, could provide stability for the rickety health insurance markets.

As things stand an estimated 25,000 people who have gained insurance under Obamacare would be left without cover.

While the bipartisan talks are aimed at solving the immediate crisis, they are also an indication that some in Washington accept that any replacement for Obamacare will need the backing of Democrats as well as Republicans, even though the GOP controls both houses of Congress.

Susan Collins, a leading Republican critic of her party's plans to overturn Obamacare, is one of a number of GOP senators to call for a consensus on health.

A similar view has been voiced by John McCain, another Republican senator who was the party's nominee for president in 2008, who voted against the "skinny repeal" of Obamacare in the early hours of Friday morning.