Democrats rally & Republicans fight back as the Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs reinstating ballot boxes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There is an effort underway to get ballot boxes reinstated after a ruling in 2022 banned them in Wisconsin.

Members of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign rallied outside the Brown County Courthouse to urge lawmakers to bring back absentee ballot boxes. Similar rallies were also held in Madison, Milwaukee, Wausau, and Eau Claire.

Kwik Trip to debut new Blueberry Dunker-flavored chips

Casey Hicks with the organization Wisconsin Conservation Voters says, “Having as many options available for people to cast their ballot, whether it’s absentee ballot drop boxes like we’re talking about today or more in-person absentee polling locations, is the important thing that we’re talking about.”

In 2022, the state supreme court voted 4-3 to ban ballot boxes after backlash from the 2020 election results.

On Monday, the court heard oral arguments about reinstating them. According to the Associated Press, liberal justices, who now control the state’s highest court, showed signs they were willing to overturn the ruling.

UWGB student body president Karime Galaviz spoke at the rally. As someone with spina bifida, she says she relies on those boxes to vote.

Green Bay’s creative agencies band together to unify the local arts and business world with the community

“I literally cannot physically be in line for voting because it is hard for me. I have a lot of different medical issues, and it is so important that my voice and my vote matters because I deserve to have a vote and a voice,” Galaviz says.

The Wisconsin GOP shared their thoughts on the matter. In a statement from Chairman Brian Schimming, the organization says, “It is abundantly clear that left-wing justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court are willing to sell out both precedent and principles to do the bidding of their out-of-state donors. Overturning their 2022 decision on ballot drop boxes would be catastrophic for both the separation of powers and the administration of the upcoming August primaries.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.