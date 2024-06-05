Democrats pick Cindy Nava for Senate District 9, as Audrey Trujillo takes GOP nod

By 12:47 p.m. Wednesday morning Cindy Nava was the clear winner when the Associated Press announced she won the primary with 54.6% of voters' support. (Photo by Danielle Prokop / Source NM)

As Tuesday night wound down, it remained unclear which Democratic primary candidate would face off against Republican Audrey Trujillo in November for the District 9 seat in the New Mexico Senate.

By 12:47 p.m. Wednesday morning, Cindy Nava was the clear winner when the Associated Press announced she won the primary with 54.6% of voters’ support.

Four people, two Democrats and two Republicans, ran in the primary for Senate District 9.

Incumbent one-term Sen. Brenda McKenna (D-Corrales) threw her support behind Nava, of Bernalillo, who faced Heather Balas in the Democratic primary.

Nava led with 2,638 votes, while Balas received 2,194, according to the Associated Press.

Trujillo, of Santa Fe, and Frida Vasquez, of Rio Rancho, ran in the Republican primary.

Trujillo got 1,491 votes, and Vasquez got 1,086. Trujillo ran an unsuccessful bid for secretary of state in 2022 where she faced criticism for sharing 2020 election conspiracy theories.

Senate District 9 is mostly located in Sandoval County, with part of it in Bernalillo County. It is bounded by Algodones to the north, Sandia Pueblo to the south, Placitas to the east and part of Rio Rancho to the west.

