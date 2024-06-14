Democrats launch billboards in Milwaukee after Trump says it's a 'horrible city'

National Democrats are looking to draw attention to former Republican President Donald Trump's Thursday comment that Milwaukee is a "horrible city" by launching 10 billboards with his face and those words.

Democratic National Committee spokesperson Addy Toevs in a statement said Trump had "made his contempt for Wisconsinites and their home clear."

Wisconsin is a key swing state in the Nov. 5 election, which is expected to be a rematch of the 2020 race that pitted Trump, then the incumbent, against Democrat Joe Biden.

"The dislike is mutual — in 2020, Wisconsin handed Trump a one way ticket back to exile in Mar-a-Lago and sent President Biden to the Oval Office. In November, they’ll do it again," Toevs said in the statement.

Milwaukee is hosting the July 15-18 Republican National Convention at which Trump is expected to formally accept the party's nomination to run for a second term in the White House.

Here's what to know about the billboards:

What did Trump say about Milwaukee being a 'horrible city'?

Trump's comment to House Republicans came in a Thursday morning meeting on Capitol Hill and were first reported by Jake Sherman of the news outlet Punchbowl.

A Trump spokesperson said in a post on X that Trump was talking about crime and election issues. Members of the Wisconsin delegation didn't agree on the topic Trump was referencing.

What do the Milwaukee billboards say?

One of the billboards features a picture of Trump next to an image of a post on X from Jake Sherman of Punchbowl.

The post, which as of Thursday evening had 4.8 million views, reads, "TRUMP TO HOUSE REPUBLICANS: 'Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city.'"

The Democratic National Committee launched billboards seeking to draw attention to former President Donald Trump's comment that Milwaukee was a "horrible city." A Trump spokesperson said in a post on X that Trump was talking about crime and election issues.

The Democratic National Committee billboard seeks to draw attention to former President Donald Trump's comment that Milwaukee is a "horrible city."

A second billboard includes the quote and Trump's face on a red background.

A spokesman for Trump characterized the Punchbowl report as "total bullshit" and "falsely characterized."

How many billboards will Democrats put up across Milwaukee?

Ten will go up across Milwaukee.

Where are the billboards?

The billboards will be placed along I-94, I-41 and I-43 at the following locations:

Interstate 94:

On the west side of the highway about 2,000 feet north of the area where I-94 crosses West Oklahoma Avenue.

On the west side of I-94 north of West National Avenue.

On the south side of I-94 just east of South 84th Street.

On the south side of I-94 just east of North 16th Street.

Interstate 41:

On the west side of I-41 at West Layton Avenue.

On the west side of I-41 north of West Silver Spring Drive.

Interstate 43:

On the south side of I-43 just west of South 6th Street.

On the south side of I-43 just west of South 20th Street.

On the west side of I-43 just south of West Walnut Street.

On the east side of I-43 at West Rosedale Avenue.

Alison Dirr can be reached at adirr@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Dems dot Milwaukee with billboards after Trump 'horrible city' comment