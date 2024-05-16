Democrats will introduce their Rutherford County candidates Saturday

Provided by Rutherford County Democratic Party
Local Rutherford County Democratic Party candidates will speak at a press conference Saturday.

The event is at 11 a.m. May 18 at Family Pet Health Center, 3907 Richard Reeves Drive, Murfreesboro, according to a press release from local party spokesperson Alex Laudeman.

Each of the following candidates will speak for 5 minutes:

  • Jonathan Yancey for TN State House District 13

  • Amelia Pant for TN State House District 34

  • Cheri Brown for TN State House District 37

  • Matt Ferry for TN State House District 48

  • Luis Mata for TN State House District 49

  • Beth Rountree Smith for TN State Senate District 14

  • Victoria Broderick for Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District

  • Tiffany Fee for Rutherford County School Board in District 3

  • Kelly Northcutt competing in a nonpartisan election for Murfreesboro City Council

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Democrats will introduce their Rutherford County candidates Saturday