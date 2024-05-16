Local Rutherford County Democratic Party candidates will speak at a press conference Saturday.

The event is at 11 a.m. May 18 at Family Pet Health Center, 3907 Richard Reeves Drive, Murfreesboro, according to a press release from local party spokesperson Alex Laudeman.

Each of the following candidates will speak for 5 minutes:

Jonathan Yancey for TN State House District 13

Amelia Pant for TN State House District 34

Cheri Brown for TN State House District 37

Matt Ferry for TN State House District 48

Luis Mata for TN State House District 49

Beth Rountree Smith for TN State Senate District 14

Victoria Broderick for Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District

Tiffany Fee for Rutherford County School Board in District 3

Kelly Northcutt competing in a nonpartisan election for Murfreesboro City Council

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Democrats will introduce their Rutherford County candidates Saturday