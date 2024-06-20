Democrats are ignoring rural Arizona, and that could cost them the election

Arizona is now one of six swing states and will play a pivotal role in what some say is the most important presidential election of the last century.

Every vote will count.

The nation’s attention will be lasered in on the state whose thin margin proved crucial to Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020.

With high stakes like this, I find it strange that the Arizona Democratic Party is not doing much of anything to improve its flailing operations outside of Phoenix and Tucson.

There is almost no active organizing and no plans to mount a coherent “get out the vote” strategy outside the cities in November, leaving crucial votes on the table for Joe Biden.

Democrats are letting rural offices wither

Democrats have a tendency to neglect rural America, but the problem is especially acute in Arizona, where at least seven of the 15 counties have party organizations that are either moribund or even nonexistent with a declining pool of volunteers and little money.

In 2006, the same year that former Democratic Gov. Janet Napolitano won every county in her reelection bid, the party had more than 70 paid staffers in the areas outside the major cities, Matt Capalby, a former Napolitano aide, said.

Now there appear to be none.

The bleeding of Democratic Party resources in rural Arizona runs parallel to a plunge in registration.

State data show Cochise County lost almost 13% of its registered Democrats in the last four years; Mohave around 15% and Navajo more than 12%.

The numeric withering is palpable even in once-strong Democratic counties of Coconino and Yuma, and experts say the lack of enthusiasm from the state party is helping drive the decline.

“There’s just not any ongoing activity out there,” Stacy Pearson, a consultant with Lumen Strategies, told me. “It’s quite terrifying, actually.”

Rural voters could change close races

County chairs from across Arizona have tried to sound the alarm, to no avail, they tell me.

“I’ve learned not to depend on the [state] party for a damn thing,” Chris Senko, the chair of the Gila County Democratic Party told me. “I need help with organizers. We don’t have them and I don’t know when I’m going to get them.”

This is no small matter, she says, as Gila County — though it may seem like a backwater to urban Democrats — provided 8,943 votes for Biden, almost equivalent to his 10,000-vote margin of victory in the state. When put together, the dribs and drabs of the rural vote will make up 20% of Arizona’s vote for president.

That’s where the election may be won or lost.

State party leaders pushed back on the idea that they are letting country precincts go fallow.

For the first time in recent memory, Democratic candidates have been fielded in all 30 legislative districts (though not every race), according to Ashton Adams of the Arizona Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

Small mobilization grants have been offered to help keep the rent paid for those county parties that still have offices.

Few Democrats run for seats they could win

But many beleaguered county chairs tell a different story.

The state party seems locked into Maricopa-Pima blinders. And to be sure, there are strategic reasons to privilege cities. Rural voters are harder to reach by methods of traditional door-knocking and face-to-face conversations.

There’s also a tendency to write off rural voters as being hopelessly lost to culture war issues like guns and abortion. But this is prejudicial and short-sighted.

Ironically, Democratic policies are often more popular in the rural areas than Phoenix elites may realize. Rural hospital closures and school quality are of huge concern, yet Republicans do nothing and cruise into office on empty slogans.

Arizona isn't turning blue: The data prove it

A widespread consensus has emerged over more intense scrutiny of groundwater resources — one of the prime initiatives of Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes — yet legislation to fix the problem has been all but frozen by Republican Rep. Gail Griffin, who chairs the House Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee.

She would be ripe for a challenge in her home district in Cochise County, where wells are going dry, but two decades of Democratic indifference to what was once a Democratic stronghold has virtually locked Griffin into that seat.

Only one Democrat, Gregg Frostrom Jr., has filed to run for the two seats in Griffin’s district.

Stop lecturing, start listening. And get out of town

It is not too late to fix things.

The Arizona Democratic Party must stop giving lectures about the various perceived sins of blue-collar voters and do more listening to local issues that can be solved with appropriate adjustments to the laws.

This is how Democrats like Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Sen. John Tester of Montana and Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado have gained trust with their rural voters and been able to get things done as a result.

Part of the obstacle to rural outreach, Capalby said, is national campaign money flooding into the state with a specific focus on urban and suburban voters.

He noted that the two candidates in the 2022 cycle who made a point of visiting rural Arizona — Sen. Mark Kelly and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes — had significantly wider margins of victory than Mayes and Gov. Katie Hobbs, who generally kept their campaigning in the Valley.

With the margins of power in the state Legislature down to a few seats, it is no exaggeration to say the direction of the state could depend on Democrats getting over their allergy to the dirt road precincts.

“If you can run up the score in rural, like we have for years, you can understand why flipping the Legislature has been so hard for Democrats,” Sen. T.J. Shope, the Republican president pro tempore of the Senate who represents the farming town of Coolidge, told me.

“You can flip Republicans, they are gettable, but you have to get to know them and take an interest.”

If Trump wins the new swing state of Arizona by a few thousand votes, Joe Biden will not be to blame. Democrats stuck in the Valley bubble can blame themselves for not understanding the dynamics of their own state and writing off those who needed to feel heard.

Tom Zoellner, a former Arizona Republic reporter, is the author of the book “Rim to River: Looking Into the Heart of Arizona.” Reach him on X, formerly Twitter, @tomzoellner.

