Democrats gear up for a fierce and probably losing fight against Trump’s court pick, whoever it is

WASHINGTON — It was a good list, conservatives agreed, maybe even the best list. Released by then-candidate Donald Trump in May 2016, the list consisted of 11 people whom he would consider nominating to the U.S. Supreme Court, in the unlikely event that he were elected president in the fall. Trump had never styled himself a scholar of the law, or of much else but the art of the deal, and had allowed the conservative Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation to put together their dream roster of jurists.

And what a roster it was. “All are white, and eight of the 11 are men,” the New York Times reported, and virtually all had credentials as conservative in their interpretations of the U.S. Constitution.

“Donald Trump’s Terrific List of Fabulous Judges,” read the headline of a blog post on the website of the Cato Institute, a libertarian think-tank. Anti-abortion activist Marjorie Dannenfelser told the Washington Times that Trump’s was “an exceptionally strong list of jurists with immense respect for our founding documents.” She hoped that pro-life voters would not “sit out” the coming election.

They didn’t. And now, with the impending retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, they and the rest of the right will be rewarded with the second nomination of Trump’s first term to the land’s highest court. The front-runners all come from that original list released two years ago.

“You could throw a dart at that list, and I’d be happy,” says Cato’s Josh Blackman of the nominees. The full list includes Amy Coney Barrett, a judge on the 7th circuit of appeals, U.S. Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, and Thomas Hardiman, a judge on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Trump is expected to name his pick soon. Republicans can’t wait to unwrap their unexpected summer gift, while Democrats are filled with dread — but also resolve.

“We’re gonna fight hard, with every living breath we’ve got,” says Nan Aron of the Alliance for Justice, a group that advocates for the appointment of liberal judges. “No one on that list is acceptable,” she adds. “Everyone on that list has a record that suggests that he or she would turn the clock back on the progress made in this country.” Asked who the least bad of Trump’s nominees would be, Aron cut the question off with a single word: “Nope.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, talks to reporters, June 20, 2018. (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP) More

But Trump’s opponents recognize that a legislative “nope” is going to be a heavy lift. Any nominee will need confirmation from the U.S. Senate, where Republicans have a 51-49 majority, with Vice President Mike Pence, who presides over the chamber, available to break a tie. Although some believe that Democrats will retake the Senate in November, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, has said he will push for a vote before then. (In fact, he has until next January, when the next Congress will be seated.) McConnell must keep the Democrats from using a McConnell tactic: that is, killing the nomination by delaying it indefinitely. That was the wily Kentuckian’s successful game plan after President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016. The nomination expired in early 2017.

Delay aside, Democrats have bewilderingly few weapons in this upcoming fight. “There is nothing Democrats can do,” says congressional expert Norman J. Ornstein of the conservative American Enterprise Institute, “except make sure that they have all their votes in line to be opposed, and to make sure there is maximum pressure and focus on Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, making very clear that a vote for a likely Trump nominee means they are completely turning their backs on women and their long standing position for choice.”

Murkowski, Republican of Alaska, told a reporter on Tuesday afternoon that a nominee’s views on a woman’s right to an abortion would be a “factor” in her eventual vote. “I don’t think anyone has ever suggested that I’m a pushover on any Supreme Court nomination,” she said. Collins, Republican of Maine, voiced a similar sentiment. “I view Roe v. Wade as being settled law. It’s clearly precedent, and I always look for judges who respect precedent,” she said of the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion. Many fear that another conservative Supreme Court justice would, at the very least, allow states to enact more onerous restrictions on abortion, if not overturn the Roe decision wholesale.