Democrats concerned about Meridian candidate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Some Democratic party leaders and elected officials are questioning whether a candidate running for the Meridian Township Board of Trustees is a Democrat.

Ingham County Commissioner Mark Polsdofer sent Roger Taylor, of Haslett, an email on April 25 – the night before the deadline to withdraw from this August’s primary election – ‘urging’ Taylor to withdraw.

“In reviewing what is publicly available, you are not aligned with the values of our Democratic Party,” Polsdofer wrote. He pointed to a series of anti-Joe Biden and pro-Donald Trump social media posts made on Taylor’s personal Facebook page.

(WLNS)

Ingham County Democratic Party Chair Brian Jackson says Taylor is not a member of the party.

“According to the Michigan Democratic Party membership database, he is not a member,” Jackson wrote in an email to 6 News Thursday night.

He concedes anyone can file as a candidate for either major party without being a member of that party. But the party can take actions as well.

“Ingham County Democratic Party will be investigating further, and may take action if the membership approves to notify the public in Meridian Township that he does not represent Democratic values when voting in the Primary,” Jackson tells 6 News by email.

Meridian Township Clerk Deborah Guthrie says Taylor originally filed an affidavit of identity to run as an independent. However, independent candidates are required to file nominating petitions. Taylor simply paid a filing fee of $100.

Instead of circulating petitions Taylor filed an affidavit to run as a Republican. That had errors on it. So he returned to the Meridian Township Clerk’s office and filed a new affidavit, this time as a Democrat. That filing also had errors, so he had to file a fourth affidavit before being qualified for the ballot, Guthrie tells 6 News.

Polsdofer says he’s never seen Taylor at various Democratic events, with other Democrats who hold office.

“Just based on all of the stuff he’s been posting, he’s in no way an honest Democrat and I think, at the very least, candidates have a responsibility to be forthright and honest with voters about, you know, what they’re representing,” Polsdofer says.

6 News invited Taylor for interview.

“When and Where ? I will answer all questions at a town hall meeting . I will set this up as soon as possible . Thank you .” he wrote in an email response.

He did not respond to two more emails offering him an opportunity to talk by Zoom.

