Democrats will have a candidate for Upstate House seat following fatal crash

A Democratic candidate, Tony Wagoner, has registered to run against Rep. April Cromer, R-Anderson, in House District 6 (Screenshot of the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office's map of House districts)

COLUMBIA — A Democrat has stepped forward to run for a Statehouse seat representing Anderson County following the former candidate’s death.

A memorial service for Eric Childs, Democratic Statehouse candidate, was held Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Anderson. (Provided by the family of Eric Childs)

Tony Wagoner was the only Democrat to register for House District 6 by the deadline at noon Tuesday, so there’s no need for a special primary. He will face freshman GOP Rep. April Cromer of Anderson in November.

Initially, the only Democrat to seek the seat was Eric Childs, who died in a car crash in the early hours of May 31 as he was driving home from his security job. His widow is Jessicka Spearman, who is running for state Senate against incumbent Sen. Richard Cash, R-Powdersville.

Following Childs’ death, the state Democratic Party re-opened registration for the House seat June 13.

Wagoner, of Anderson, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cromer, a member of the hardline Freedom Caucus, held off a primary challenge from Republican Kyle White on June 11. She won the primary with almost 56% of 5,642 votes cast, according to the state Election Commission.

