Democrats boycott Trump Cabinet committee hearings

Eric1: “I have so many people, friends of mine, that have nice businesses – they can’t borrow money,” Trump told reporters. “They just can’t get any money, because the banks just won’t let them borrow because of the rules and regulations.” Trump is talking about HIMSELF, which is why he has to borrow money from the Germans (330 million), from the Chinese central bank (600 million), and an 'undisclosed' amount from the Russians. The REASON American banks won't lend him money is BECAUSE he is a fraud, and HAS declared bankruptcy so many times that current regulations won't allow banks to lend to HIM.