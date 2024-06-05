Democrats battle it out in Bernalillo County District Attorney race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With no Republican candidates running for Bernalillo County District Attorney, Tuesday night’s primary race between Sam Bregman and challenger Damon Martinez will decide who takes the seat.

Bregman was appointed DA in January 2023 filling the spot left by current New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez. Bregman’s been an attorney for the last 30 years, mostly in private practice. Damon Martinez is a career prosecutor and led the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Mexico under the Obama Administration.

Both campaigns focused on Albuquerque crime. Speaking of future plans, Bregman told KRQE News 13 that he plans to take a hard stance on juveniles who use firearms. “To make it so that we are teaching our young people at a younger age if you break the law there is some consequence. Right now, there hasn’t been. We’re also going to go after the source of where they’re getting these guns. That’s a real concern of mine,” said Bregman.

