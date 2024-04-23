Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

If Democrats ever had a chance to win in deep red PA-10 and defeat six-term incumbent Scott Perry, 2024 might be the year. The former leader of the House Freedom Caucus, Perry’s role in attempts to overturn the 2020 election results have come under renewed scrutiny in recent months, making him more vulnerable than he’s been in past elections.

But there are six Democrats lined up for the chance to face Perry in November, each claiming they are the party’s best option. Former WGAL anchor Janelle Stelson; Mike O’Brien, a Marine Corps veteran; Blake Lynch, a former WITF-FM executive; Rick Coplen, a retired Army officer; Shamaine Daniels, a Harrisburg City Councilwoman; and businessman John Broadhurst are all on the Democratic ballot in the district that includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York counties.

Five of the six Democrats told the Capital-Star in questionnaires that they would support their party’s nominee, whoever it is, because defeating Perry is that important to them (Broadhurst did not reply to the questionnaire).

O’Brien and Stelson emerged as early leaders of the pack with fundraising advantages. In the most recent quarter, O’Brien’s campaign raised just over $320,000 and had raised more than $735,000 since entering the race, more than any of the other Democrats.

Stelson, a former anchor at WGAL-TV, raised just over $290,000 from the beginning of January to April 3, for a total of $577,000 since entering the race.

But Perry’s campaign raised just over $490,000 from the beginning of January to April 3, when he had just under $515,000 cash on hand.

This is a developing story that will be updated

The post Democrats on the ballot in PA-10 primary focused on defeating Perry appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.