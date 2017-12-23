Democrats Are Attacking The GOP For Its Hypocrisy On Deficits. That Might Be A Mistake.

WASHINGTON ― Republicans ran against the rising national debt in the 2010 midterm elections, and it worked. The party won big and regained control of the House of Representatives.

And regardless of what actually motivated the voters who propelled the Republican takeover that year, the tea party-fueled GOP claimed a mandate to curb President Barack Obama’s public spending habits.

Throughout that period, progressive economists, activists and a growing number of Democratic lawmakers steadily advanced the idea that budget deficits, especially in a sluggish economy, are actually a good thing. Many of these thinkers even criticized Obama for seemingly buying into deficit hawks’ policy arguments and seeking a so-called fiscal “grand bargain” with congressional Republicans that would have cut Social Security and Medicare.

Now, with the historically unpopular President Donald Trump in the White House, it’s Democrats’ turn to try and ride the midterm election wave. And since congressional Republicans’ massive tax cut bill is projected to add $1.4 trillion to the debt over the next decade, Democrats have stumbled on a seemingly delicious talking point to aid them in their quest: calling out the hypocrisy of Republicans and their supposed concern for budget deficits.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) declared at a Wednesday press conference that the bill would “explode the national debt.”

“The poor deficit hawk,” Pelosi said. “It’s become, if not an endangered species, extinct, because the Republicans only seem to care about the deficit when it comes time to invest in people. Not when it comes time to give giveaways to corporate America and the wealthiest.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hold a press conference against the GOP tax legislation, Nov. 2, 2017. (Tom Williams/Getty Images) More

But some of the same economists who admonished Obama for embracing deficit concerns now worry that Democrats’ focus on the budgetary impact of the tax cuts could undermine the party’s political viability in the 2018 midterm elections ― as well as its policy agenda, should it regain power.

“It’s wrong from just about every angle,” said Dean Baker, co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a progressive think tank. “First off, people don’t really care about the deficit.”

Democrats “can complain about inconsistency,” Baker added, “but that also doesn’t go anywhere.”

What Americans do care about, according to Baker, is the money in their pockets. And while the tax cuts’ benefits are skewed to the super-rich, the bill is expected to add 0.8 percent growth to the economy over the next 10 years. Plus, lower tax rates are expected, on average, to modestly fatten the paychecks of millions of middle-class Americans.

So while the tax bill is deeply unpopular now, there is no guarantee its unpopularity will hold once the law’s benefits kick in.

“Democrats are underestimating the extent to which the tax cuts are going to deliver in some respects,” said Stephanie Kelton, an economist at Stonybrook University and fellow at the Sanders Institute, the think tank of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). “I don’t think Democrats can bank on this thing being a disaster ― in the next year and a half, anyway.”

What’s more, in the event that Democrats are able to take back one or both chambers of Congress in 2018, running as more responsible stewards of the federal budget could paint them into a corner.