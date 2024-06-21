Democrats to attack Trump's record with Black voters near his Philadelphia rally

The Democratic National Committee plans to target former President Donald Trump with billboards and posters in Philadelphia this weekend, including around and potentially inside the arena where he is set to rally supporters.

Kiosks across the Temple University campus in north Philadelphia will boost President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, highlighting positive messages about their efforts to forgive federal student debt.

The posters promote a "historic increase in higher education funding including Pell Grants for current students" and claim Biden "fixed public service loan forgiveness, including for teacher, nurses and firefighters."

The kiosks will be in buildings around the Temple campus and potentially inside the Liacouras Center, where Trump will be speaking.

Just off campus, the DNC plans to attack Trump's record with Black voters, calling him “a disaster for Black Americans."

A billboard near the campus will read, "If Trump wins, Black families lose," claiming he plans to "sabotage Obamacare, [pass] tax breaks for the rich, and slash Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid."

The billboard also claims Trump "was a disaster for Black Americans" and "left [office] with nearly 10% Black unemployment, sabotaged Obamacare, passed tax breaks for the rich [and] put our communities last."

Courtesy DNC

A mobile billboard that will circle the campus will feature a short video that includes clips of political analysts accusing Trump of spurring high levels of unemployment in Black communities.

In recent months, Trump has increasingly sought to curry favor among Black voters, particularly young Black voters, as public polling data shows that a small but growing number of young Black men plan to vote for Trump.

Last week, Trump appeared in Detroit alongside a handful of Black GOP elected officials and activists to launch a Black voter coalition group. Onstage with him was Casada Sorrell, the rapper known as Sada Baby, one of many rappers the Trump campaign hopes will boost him among young communities of color.

Courtesy DNC

Democrats targeted Trump while he spoke in Michigan. There, a billboard featured him alongside two of his longtime allies, Steve Bannon and Roger Stone, calling them all "crooks."

"Trump and his fellow crooks are in Detroit asking for your vote, but it's just a scam. They don't care about you. They're just out for themselves," that billboard said.

Biden won Pennsylvania in 2020 by a narrow margin, and the state is a crucial part of both candidates' paths to victory this year.

Last month, Biden, Harris, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and members of the Congressional Black Caucus campaigned across Philadelphia, kicking off Democrats' own Black voter coalition group — "Black Voters for Biden-Harris."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com