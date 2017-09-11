Democrats Aren't Happy About Hillary Clinton's Return

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is re-emerging to plug her new book on the 2016 presidential campaign and Democrats aren’t exactly thrilled. Ten months after her loss to Donald Trump, Clinton’s party remains sharply divided over the reasons for the defeat and how to recover from it. Look no further than the push by progressive lawmakers this week on single-payer healthcare or the increasing list of potential 2020 candidates dipping their toes in the waters of Iowa and New Hampshire.

Another hurricane is again dominating the Washington agenda, as the nation’s capital grasps with managing and preparing to fund the response to Hurricane Irma. The White House says it’s as yet too early to know the full cost, but it anticipates as many as three substantial supplemental funding requests for disaster relief in the coming months—each a potential legislative showdown.

Steve Bannon speaks out. Trump aides lawyer up. And the expansiveness of the president’s pardon power.

Must Reads

Hillary Clinton on Why She Lost and ‘the most important’ Mistake She Made



Clinton’s book tour begins [CBS]

Steve Bannon’s Not Done



Trump’s ex-chief strategist speaks out [CBS]

Bannon Plotting Primaries Against Slate of GOP Incumbents



The effort threatens to drain millions from party coffers that could be used against Democrats [Politico]

Seven Days of Heroin



This is what an epidemic looks like [Cincinnati Enquirer]

Could President Trump Pardon Someone in Secret?



The short answer: In theory, yes. [TIME]

Sound Off

“I am done with being a candidate. But I am not done with politics because I literally believe that our country’s future is at stake.” — Hillary Clinton to CBS on her political career

“The Republican establishment is trying to nullify the 2016 election.” — Steve Bannon to CBS

Bits and Bites

‘Today Our Entire Nation Grieves With You.’ Read President Trump’s 9/11 Memorial Remarks [TIME]

Haley’s UN Brinkmanship Comes With Advice by Long-Time Pollster [Bloomberg]

Republican Sen. Bob Corker weighs whether to retire in 2018 [CNN]

Sputnik, the Russian news agency, is under investigation by the FBI [Yahoo]

Priebus, McGahn Hire Quinn Emanuel In Mueller Probe [Law360]

A Month Has Passed Since Trump Declared an Opioid Emergency. What Next? [New York Times]

Steve Bannon Says He Opposed the Firing of FBI Director James Comey [Associated Press]

‘I Am Done With Being a Candidate.’ Hillary Clinton Rules Out Another Campaign [TIME]

Janet Napolitano Helped Create DACA. Now She’s Suing Her Former Agency to Try to Save It [TIME]

How the Federal Election Commission Could Essentially Shut Down Before 2018 [Center for Public Integrity]