Democrats announce in-person voting sites for upcoming presidential primary election

Mar. 7—The Missouri Democratic Party on Thursday announced in-person voting sites for the party-run presidential primary election scheduled for Saturday, March 23.

In Southwest Missouri, the sites are:

—Jasper County: Mills Anderson Justice Center on the campus of Missouri Southern State University, 3350 Newman Road, Joplin.

—Newton County: Newton County Courthouse, 123 E. Main St., Neosho.

—McDonald County: McDonald County Clerk's Office, 502 Main St., Pineville.

—Barton County: Memorial Park Building, 102 W. Second St., Lamar.

—Barry County: Cassville Crowder College Community Building, 4020 Main St., Cassville.

—Lawrence County: Lawrence County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square, Mount Vernon.

Democrats will hold presidential preference elections statewide from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23.

Mail-in ballots may be requested on the the party's website, www.missouridemocrats.org, by March 12 and must be returned by March 23.

Voters who had registered by Feb. 21 with the Missouri secretary of state's office are eligible to vote in the Missouri Democratic presidential preference primary election, so long the voter is not registered as a Republican.

Votes will be counted, and the announcement will be made March 28.

Missouri Republicans held their caucus last weekend.

In Jasper County, 421 of the 442 participants selected Donald Trump over the other nominees at the event. Nikki Haley finished with 19 people in her corner, David Stuckenberg finished with two. That means all 19 Jasper County delegates will vote for Trump at the 7th Congressional District convention in April and the state Republican convention in May.