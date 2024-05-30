Democrats add Rep. Val Hoyle's seat to list of competitive congressional races in 2024

U.S. Representative Oregon District 4 Val Hoyle speaks during an open house at Gateways High School in Springfield Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.Cosmetology Open House in Springfield Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

In a sign November's southwest Oregon congressional election has drawn more national attention, U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle was added to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's list of Frontline Members this week.

The list now includes 31 returning or incumbent Democratic Representatives the party projects will run for the "most competitive seats" in November. Hoyle has also been on Republicans' list of 37 "vulnerable" House Democrats since March.

"The (National Republican Congressional Committee) and House Republican Leadership have made flipping this seat a top priority in 2024," the DCCC wrote as part of Hoyle's listing. "With just four seats in between a Democratic House majority and another term of extreme MAGA Republicans in control of the House, holding this seat for Val continues to be a top priority."

In a press release, NRCC spokesperson Ben Patterson described the move as "Val Hoyle’s D.C. party bosses swooping in to prop up her campaign," and that it "shows Oregonians see Hoyle for what she is: a corrupt, scandal-ridden politician who cares more about enriching herself than delivering results for them.”

Hoyle and Republican Monique DeSpain both secured their parties' nominations for the district last week.

Most analyses rate Oregon's 4th Congressional District as "Likely Democratic" but Republicans say they see an opening in the race following the Bureau of Labor and Industry's racial discrimination settlements from Hoyle's time leading the agency, a federal subpoena from her role in creating a grant awarded to cannabis company La Mota and reluctance to turn over public records.

