Democratic Senator Tester says will oppose Kavanaugh for top court

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Jon Tester, who had been considered a potential swing vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, said on Friday he would oppose the nomination, citing a number of concerns, including the sexual assault allegations facing Kavanaugh.

"Unfortunately, Judge Kavanaugh couldn't find time to discuss these concerns with me in person, so the only information I have is from what he said in his hearings," Tester said in a statement. "I’ll be voting against him."

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann)