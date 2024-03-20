Democratic Sen. Jean Breaux, who represented northeast Indy in the Statehouse, dies

Indiana Sen. Jean Breaux, who represented portions of northeast Indianapolis died Wednesday, according to a release from Senate Democrats.

Breaux was first elected to the State Senate in 2006. She served as the assistant Democratic Leader for Senate Democrats from 2012 to 2020, according to her Senate caucus page. She is also the daughter of former state Sen. Billie Breaux.

“It is a heavy and extremely sad day,” Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor said in a statement Wednesday. “The loss of State Senator Jean Breaux will be profoundly felt by the countless lives she touched and we join so many in mourning the loss of her incredible life.”

Indiana State Senator Jean Breaux, left, and others prepare to speak during a rally at the Indiana Statehouse, Monday, April 1, 2019. After the Indiana House of Representatives passed a bias crimes statute that does not include protections for characteristics such as sex, gender, identity, and age, Indiana Forward and Women4Change holds a press conference and rally, Monday, April 1, 2019, with women and advocates from around the state to urge Governor Eric Holcomb, Senate Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, and Sen. Mike Bohacek to dissent on Senate Bill 198 so that the missing characteristics can be added in conference committee.

Breaux missed the 2024 legislative session as she recovered from an unknown infection, she explained in a statement in February.

Earlier this week, Breaux shared an update indicating she would focus on spending “remaining time” with her loved ones.

“I will always be grateful for the trust placed in me by our community, the unfailing support of my colleagues, and the amazing family, friends and allies I have acquired during my time in the Senate,” Breaux said in the statement released Monday. “Representing our community has been a highlight of my life and career, and it has filled me with so much joy and purpose. I send my eternal love and best wishes to you all.”

