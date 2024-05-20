Democratic Republic of Congo flag behind Biden during his Morehouse address explained

A professor at Morehouse College unfurled a Democratic Republic of Congo flag behind President Joe Biden during his commencement address Sunday, as security forces thwarted a coup attempt in the country.

The leader of the alleged attempted coup was killed, and 50 people, including three American citizens, were arrested, according to a spokesperson for the Central African country's army who spoke to Reuters.

President Joe Biden delivers a commencement address during Morehouse College's graduation ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia on May 19, 2024.

Violence has escalated this year between the DRC's army and Rwandan-backed forces in a conflict that has lasted more than 30 years. The United Nations reported that the number of internally displaced people in DRC had reached a record high of 6.9 million in October 2023.

Foreign conflicts steal the show

Friends of the Congo, a Pan-African solidarity organization, posted a 45-second clip to X, formerly Twitter, of a faculty member unfurling the DRC flag behind Biden as he approached the podium to begin his address.

"This is what solidarity looks like," the post reads. "May the new graduates follow the examples set by these professors."

Howard University professor Dr. Greg Carr said in a post that his brother and Morehouse College professor Dr. Samuel T. Livingston was the faculty member who unfurled the flag. Livingston could not immediately be reached for comment.

Human rights activist Kambale Musavuli thanked the Morehouse faculty "for elevating the Congo today and every day!"

As @POTUS @JoeBiden speaks at @Morehouse, faculty stands in solidarity with the Congo by holding the Congolese flag to raise attention to the ongoing genocide in Congo!



Thank you so much for elevating the Congo today and every day!#FreeCongo #FreePalestine #Morehouse pic.twitter.com/zdfousFIuU — #CongoIsBleeding (@kambale) May 19, 2024

Biden's address at the historically Black men's college was also partially overshadowed by pro-Palestinian protesters holding a rally organized under the banner of "Say No to Genocide Joe Speaking at Morehouse" about a mile away.

The school's valedictorian also discussed the conflict in Gaza during his speech before Biden's remarks. Biden called for an "immediate ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas during his address.

