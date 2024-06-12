Democratic Rep. Flips 1 Of Republicans’ Favorite Insults Right Back At Them

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) on Tuesday taunted Republicans with the insult they often use to mock Democrats who they believe are obsessed with criticizing former President Donald Trump.

During a House Rules committee hearing, McGovern contrasted the GOP’s flailing response to Trump’s hush money conviction to Democrats’ more measured reaction to Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, being found guilty on three counts of illegally possessing a gun in 2018.

And the lawmaker concluded: “The only Trump Derangement Syndrome going on around here is on the other side of the aisle.”

“I mean, people are saying that Biden orchestrated the conviction of his own son in order to justify the criminal charges against Trump,” he noted.

The real Trump Derangement Syndrome is saying that President Biden orchestrated the conviction of his own son in order to justify the criminal charges against Trump. pic.twitter.com/KmtRp56l2Q — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) June 11, 2024

“That is how you think when you are in a cult,” McGovern continued. “So, here’s the bottom line. Republicans just can’t wrap their heads around the idea that their presidential candidate, your presumptive nominee, is a convicted felon.”

“That is not the result of a sham process or some vast conspiracy by the Biden administration. That is a result of the truth,” he added. “And these attacks on our justice system have to come to a stop.”

Trump was last month found guilty on all 34 charges in his hush money trial. He will be sentenced on July 11.

Hunter Biden faces potential prison time following his guilty verdict.

