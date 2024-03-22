Democratic Rep Drops The Mic On House GOP With Biden Impeachment Push Punchline

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) delivered a riddle to mock House Republicans for offering lawmakers “nothing new” as they pressed on with their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Moskowitz — in an appearance on “The MeidasTouch Podcast” — likened the House Oversight Committee hearing to a scene out of “Groundhog Day” before dishing out a joke aimed at committee chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.).

“What does a Chinese foreign agent, Russian disinformation and a felon in jail have in common? James Comer,” said Moskowitz of Comer, whose impeachment pursuit has looped in unsubstantiated allegations and witness testimonies that don’t directly implicate Biden of wrongdoing while in office.

The dig is a nod to Gal Luft, who Comer touted as a whistleblower in the Biden family probe and who officials alleged to have acted as an unregistered foreign agent for the Chinese government.

It also makes reference to ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, who was charged for lying about his Biden bribe claims, as well as Jason Galanis, who testified to the committee remotely as he serves a 14-year prison sentence for fraud schemes.

Moskowitz has grilled Comer on severaloccasions over the inquiry, even asking him to second a motion to impeach the president on Wednesday.

Republicans have yet to produce evidence directly tying the president to benefiting from his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

The latest hearing arrived as some GOP lawmakers have shared their doubtstoward the possibility of an impeachment vote against Biden including Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.), who questioned whether such a move would be “wise at this time.”

Moskowitz told host Ben Meiselas that Republicans are “never” going to impeach Biden.

“My colleagues across the aisle make it easy, they make it easy when they look like a deer in the headlights and give me blank stares when I ask them, ‘When is the impeachment vote gonna happen,’” Moskowitz said.

“And they look at me like, ‘I don’t know, maybe you know,’ and I’m just like ’OK, so nobody knows ’cause it’s not gonna happen.”

You can watch more of his interview below.

