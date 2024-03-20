Democratic Rep Challenges James Comer To Impeach Joe Biden — And Gets Crickets

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) did something counterintuitive Wednesday during a House committee hearing: He asked the committee’s leader, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), to second a motion to impeach President Joe Biden.

Although Moskowitz seemed to hand Republicans what they want — a vote to start the impeachment process against Biden — on a silver platter, Comer basically responded with crickets.

But that was Moskowitz’s point, as he explained to Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of the president’s son and a key witness for the GOP.

“If these hearings were a success, right, if what we’ve been doing for the last 15 months had convinced the American people that Joe Biden committed a high crime and misdemeanor, you can be damn sure they would have called the vote by now, right?” Moskowitz said, suggesting that Republicans lack evidence in their impeachment inquiry.

In response, Bobulinski pointed to “recent data” that “shows that the American people are well aware of the Bidens’ corruption.”

Under questioning, Bobulinski said he thought that Biden was guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors that would warrant impeachment, but didn’t cite a specific high crime or misdemeanor in his testimony.

Moskowitz stressed that since Comer and his House oversight committee have spent months investigating the Biden family with no impeachment, they must lack proof.

“They haven’t proven he committed a high crime and misdemeanor. Otherwise, we would call for impeachment,” said Moskowitz, who had showed up to the hearing wearing a mask of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Moskowitz then decided to troll Comer by asking for him to support a motion to impeach Biden.

“I just think we should do it today,” Moskowitz said. “Let’s just call for it. I’ll make the motion, Mr. Chairman. I want to help you out. You can second it, right? Make the motion to impeach President Biden. Go ahead. It’s your turn. You second it.”

Comer stayed silent.

“No? Nothing? OK, we got nothing.” Moskowitz said mockingly.

Moskowitz seems to have made a hobby out of ridiculing Comer recently, and many users of X, formerly Twitter, enjoyed seeing him confront the Kentucky Republican on Wednesday.

OMG!!! Rep. Jared Moskowitz calling the bluff of House MAGA-fascists is pure 🔥🔥🔥



Tony Bobulinski's buffoonery is the crowning achievement for the Trump-incited Republican shitshow that is the Biden impeachment inquiry.pic.twitter.com/QNhMreHbOA — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) March 20, 2024

Masterful mic drop moment by Jared Moskowitz!!!!



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/6wtwWP9adr — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 20, 2024

Jamie Raskin is laughing his ass off 😂 https://t.co/xf6kSDPRdT — Renee (@PettyLupone) March 20, 2024

Cannot stop watching this 😝 https://t.co/wfJvyPkARJ — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) March 20, 2024

Related...