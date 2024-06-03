Democratic Rep Brutally Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Attack On Dr. Fauci

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) attempted to rake Dr. Anthony Fauci over the coals on Monday, only to be criticized for her fiery rhetoric and burned by a fellow member of Congress.

Fauci, who was the top U.S. infectious disease expert until leaving the government in 2022, faced intense questioning from Republican lawmakers about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and whether U.S.-funded research in China may have played any role in how it started during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic hearing.

Greene used her time to tell Fauci she did not consider him a doctor and emphasized that by calling him “Mr. Fauci.”

“Do you think that’s appropriate? Do the American people deserve to be abused like that, Mr. Fauci?” Greene asked. “Because you’re not ‘Dr.,’ you’re ‘Mr. Fauci’ in my few minutes.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) took umbrage at Greene’s comments and asked Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), the chairman of the subcommittee, if the rules of decorum allowed members “to deny that a doctor is a doctor just because we don’t want him to be a doctor?”

“Yes, because in my time, that man does not deserve to have a license,” Greene chimed in. “As a matter of fact, it should be revoked, and he belongs in prison.”

Wenstrup suspended Greene’s remarks, saying, “The gentlelady should recognize the doctor as a doctor.”

Greene: Mr. Fauci. You’re not a doctor. You’re Mr. Fauci.



Fauci:..



Greene: I don’t need your answer. He doesn’t deserve to have a license. He belongs in prison! pic.twitter.com/BaGacYZ1vT — Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2024

When it was Rep. Jared Moskowitz’s (D-Fla.) turn to question Fauci, he chose to instead address the elephant in the room.

“I saw a member of this committee question whether or not you represent science,” Moskowitz said. “I did want you to know most Americans don’t think she represents Congress.”

Moskowitz: I saw a member of this committee question whether or not you represent science. I did want you to know most Americans don't think she represents Congress pic.twitter.com/GN1VYDENWR — Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2024

The whole hearing was bizarre to say the least, with Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Fla.) even saying it “might be the most insane hearing I’ve attended,” while apologizing to Fauci for Greene’s remarks.

“I lost both of my parents during the pandemic, so I take this very personally, especially when other members of this body — who are tasked to be responsible and actually help the American people — attack medical professionals like you,” Garcia told Fauci.

You can see Greene’s exchange with Fauci below.

